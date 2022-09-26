Georgia Ann Zink, a longtime resident of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at the age of 72. Georgia was the loving daughter of Kenneth and Loretta (Aberle) Zink. Georgia attended Sugar River Elementary School, Verona High School and had an Associate Arts degree from MATC. She worked for Satterfield Electronics for several years and then worked and retired from the University of Wisconsin-Madison after 30 years.
For many years she supported and worked for the Verona Cemetery Association and later for the City of Verona cemetery board. She also created an interactive blog and map of the Verona Cemetery graves for anyone to access and lookup grave locations. She enjoyed adding and updating Find a Grave memorials and was always willing to help other Find a Grave users. She was a passionate cat and dog lover (Megan, Sasha, Snickers and Dakota) and a longtime supporter of Angel's Wish Pet Adoption Center.
Georgia had many interests and was a very artistic and creative person. Her skill as an artist was really quite exceptional. She used to do flower arrangements for different events and she and her mother baked and decorated many cakes for just as many events. Other interests were RV camping, knitting, Nascar races, genealogy and watching reality programs. Her father was a volunteer fireman for Verona and Georgia was a strong supporter of the fire department.
One of Georgia’s final wishes was that she wished to thank Annette Stratman-Durrer, Ronald Wick, Ronald Vogt, and Richard Larson (who was like a brother to her) for all their help and support they supplied over the years.
There will be no service per Georgia’s request. There will be a private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ANGEL'S WISH, 161 Horizon Dr UNIT 106, Verona, WI 53593. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit:www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Dr
608-845-6625
