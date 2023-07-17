Grace Ann Wenn, 85, of Stoughton, WI, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on July 3, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Born on January 17, 1937, in Melrose Park, IL, Grace was a friend to everyone, driven by her faith and kindness. She brought a sense of calm and reassurance, and her unwavering support. Her encouragement has been a guiding force to so many people in her life's journey. Her contagious laughter and brilliant smile will be remembered and emulated. Throughout her life, she has been a constant source of comfort and joy. Cherished memories with her will live on in her friends and family. Her wisdom and love will forever be an enduring legacy in her family.
Grace is survived by her loving husband, Arnold Wenn, her son Anthony Wenn, and daughter-in-law Lorraine Wenn. She is also survived by her grandson AJ Wenn, her granddaughter Christina Wenn, her daughter Cherise Rosen, and her granddaughter Kayla Chase, who is married to Jackson Cone. Additionally, Grace is survived by her son Joseph Wenn, daughter-in-law Megan Wenn, and their children Madolyn Wenn, who is married to Steven Baumgartner, Abigail Wenn, and Foster Wenn. She is also survived by her daughter Deborah Mantovanti, son-in-law Paul Mantovanti, and their children Jake Mantovanti and Jessica Thomas, who is married to Derek Thomas. Grace was a very proud great-grandmother to Amelia Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her father Frank Sr. DeGuiseppi, mother Evelyn DeGuiseppi, brother Frank Jr. DeGuiseppi, and nephew Michael DeGuiseppi. Grace worshiped at St. Ann's Catholic Church. A service to celebrate Grace's life will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church, located at 323 Van Buren St, Stoughton, WI 53589. Please join us at 10 am for fellowship or join us for mass at 11:00 followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to St. Ann's Endowment in memory of Grace Wenn or to the Scleroderma Research Foundation at www.srfcure.org.
Grace will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.
Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10 am for fellowship at St. Ann's Catholic Church323 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton, WI 53589 and mass at 11:00 and a luncheon immediately following.
