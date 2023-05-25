Gregg E. Miller of Verona, WI passed away on May 21, 2023 surrounded by family at Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse, WI.
Gregg was born in Madison, Wisconsin on July 5, 1950 to Patricia (Rowlands) and Vernon Miller and grew up in Prairie Du Chien with his three younger siblings. It was here that he met the love of his life, Deborah Wood. Deb and Gregg were married on May 8th, 1971 in Prairie du Chien. After living in Prairie for a few years, they relocated their family to Elkhorn, then a few years later to Madison before finally settling in Verona on White Crossing Road.
Gregg graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1968 and Southwest Technical School in 1973. He worked as a Land Surveyor for Warzyn Engineering until he started his own company, Land Survey's Ltd, in Verona in 1987. He served for sixteen years in the Army National Guard where he met many lifelong friends. During their many years living in Verona, he served on the Town of Verona Board and the Fitchrona EMS District Board. He was on the Verona School Board for 18 years, and was proud to be able to hand his sons their high school diplomas.
In 2002, Gregg retired from land surveying and began what his grandkids lovingly called Grandpa School, where his grandkids learned the ways of the world. Gregg never missed breakfast on Friday mornings with his “car guys” and recently had been the most requested teacher for kids learning to drive in Verona.
Gregg loved camping trips with family and friends; traveling with Deb and close friends to many places throughout the United States; day trips to Pete’s Hamburgers in Prairie du Chien and Al Johnson’s in Door County.
But what he will be most remembered for was his enthusiasm for classic cars. He spent hours in his shop restoring many cars with family and friends over the years, but his pride and joy was his 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible. His passion for cars took him on frequent car cruises with his friends, and he was able to take one last ride.
Gregg was a patient, loving, kind soul with many close friends and family and was always there when anyone needed help. He will be missed dearly and will stay in our hearts forever.
Gregg is survived by his wife Deb; their children Matt (Shannon), Alex (Terri), Seth and Ryan; three grandchildren, Claire, Drew and David; siblings Scott (Sarah), Todd (Gwynn) and Kim (Jake); mother-in-law Caroline Wood; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends. Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia (Rowlands) and Vernon Miller and his father-in-law, Gerald Wood.
The family of Gregg is hosting a “Celebration of Life” in his honor on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 12-4 p.m. at 405 N Shuman, Verona Wisconsin. A short eulogy will be given by Gregg’s close friend Rod at 1:00pm. Lunch will be provided, and guests are asked to bring a lawn chair, fond memories of Gregg, and are encouraged to bring their classic cars. Those who wish to express their condolences or other family wishes can send flowers or other tokens of sympathy to the house at 405 N. Shuman St, Verona.
