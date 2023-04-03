Hiram Russell Pearcy, age 93, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on April 21, 1929 to Joseph and Georgia (Russell) Pearcy in Martinsville, Indiana. He served in the army for 2 years during the Korean war. Hiram married Jane Gwin in 1964 in Danville, IL.
Hiram was a phenomenal violinist. He taught music at West High School for 25 years, and also taught privately. He played for the Madison Symphony Orchestra for 35 years. Hiram was the founder of the Wisconsin Daylily society and participated in the National Display Garden Program. He was passionate about the arts, and was a docent of the Chazen Museum of Art.
Hiram is survived by his wife, two children: John Pearcy, Joseph Pearcy. Sisters-in-law: Virginia Allen, Anna Pearcy, June Gwin, Donna (Mitch) Baker, brother-in-law: Richard Gwin, the Lee family, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother David Pearcy.
The Pearcy’s wish to express their gratitude to Richard Gwin for his years of caregiving for Hiram.
Hiram was a kind, loving, and gentle soul.
Per Hiram's request, no services will be held at this time.
