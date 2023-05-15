James B. Burke, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Agrace Hospice.
Join our celebration honoring the life of James Burke on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at VERONA LEGION HALL, 207 Legion Street, Verona.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Verona Chapel 220 Enterprise Drive 608-845-6625
