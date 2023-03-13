James "Jim" Burke

James B. Burke, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Agrace Hospice.
Jim was born on February 23, 1936 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI to Roy and Juanita (Whelan) Burke. He started his business career as a paperboy and graduated from Verona High School in 1954. After school he entered the US Army and spent two years in Berlin, Germany. While in Europe he started his love affair with collectibles.
Upon returning, he attended and graduated from Madison Business College and began a career in accounting. He worked for Northwestern Stone, Oscar Mayer, Nicolet Instruments, and his own accounting practice. In 1970 he started a successful career with his own real estate firm, De Burgo Realty, selling real estate for over 50 years. On October 24, 1964, he married the love of his life, Arlene Scherrer.
Jim was a lifetime member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, and a longtime member of the Verona Optimist Club and the Verona Jaycees. He enjoyed telling a good joke as well as hearing a good joke, reading, golfing, seeing friends, and especially spending time with family. Jim will be missed for his love, kindness, humor and knowledge.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlene; children, Patrick (Julie Hamm), Teresa Kohler-Burke (Benjamin Kohler), and Brian (Nicole); grandchildren, Joseph, Olivia, Alicia Kohler, Payton, Nolan, and Harper; and sister-in-law, Lois. He is further survived by nephews and a niece along with their children. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert, Margaret, Tom, Marcia, Ruth, and Ann; in-laws, Joe and Bernice Scherrer; and brother-in-law, Roger. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be given to charities that were close to Jim's heart.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Verona Chapel 220 Enterprise Drive 608-845-6625.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.