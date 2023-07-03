VERONA - Janet M. Vaughan (Chapman), age 92, of Verona, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023. She was born on May 3, 1931, near Tomah, Wis., to Roy and Lucile Chapman, where she spent her childhood and graduated from Tomah High School.
Janet married John L. Vaughan on Dec. 25, 1950. Together they raised three children: Susan (Bernie Blaser) Vaughan, Nancy (Mark) Dempsey, and Thomas (Jane) Vaughan. They were further blessed with four grandchildren: Andy (Ashley) Dempsey, Heather (Mike) VanderMeulen, Paul (Jenn) Vaughan and Megan (Larsan) Metcalf; and ten great-grandchildren: Hanna, Nolan, Carter, Hunter, Patton, Cahill, MacKenzie, Maelee, Kate and Skylar.
After her kids were all in school, Mom used her skills as a seamstress while first working at the custom drapery department of Manchester’s in Madison. She then began “Janet’s Draperies” working with many area interior decorators, and finally teamed up with Dad (then retired) in “Vaughan’s Decorating Shoppe.” In recent years, she created many quilts and enjoyed cross-stitch, embroidery, knitting and tatting. After Dad’s passing, she relocated to Sugar Creek Apartments in Verona. She enjoyed the people and activities at Sugar Creek and at her most recent independent living experience at Noel Manor.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Maggie Larson, and the staff at Four Winds Manor for their kind care and attentiveness to her needs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library or Pet Partners.org.
A small gathering was held at Gunderson Funeral Home on Friday, June 30, 2023.
