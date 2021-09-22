Jody Renee (Mock) Dingle

Jody Renee Dingle, age 52, of Verona, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Oct. 4, 1968, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Jerry and Beverly (Freeman) Mock.
Jody graduated from Verona Area High School and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a bachelor's degree in Arts. She married Mark Dingle on Aug. 7, 1993, in Verona. Jody worked in human resources for UW Health. She attended St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Verona.
Jody’s smile would light up a room. She was the most loving and caring person you would ever meet. She blessed us with her gift of seeing life through the lens of a camera, creating memories that we will all cherish forever. What started as a fun hobby to share with family and friends, developed into a beautiful passion. She started her public work through her daughter and son’s sports, sharing action and candid shots of the entire team. She quickly branched out to photographing high school seniors, families, and special moments. However, her true passion was photographing nature and vacations with family in Northern Wisconsin. Her photos immersed us in the moment, allowing us to see and experience life with her. She loved spending time up north in the woods camping and fishing with her family. That was her happy place.
Her smile, kindness and generosity will be forever missed.
Jody is survived by her husband, Mark; daughter, Sam Dingle; son, Drew Dingle; parents, Jerry and Beverly; sister, Stacy Knoll; two brothers, Shaun Mock and Ryan Mock; mother-in-law, Marlene Dingle; brothers-in-law, Richard (Jodi) Dingle, Steve Dingle and John (Carrie) Dingle; sister-in-law, Minda Maurer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Stanley Dingle.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m.m on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St., Verona. Visitation was held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A private burial will be held at Richland Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the UW Carbone Cancer Center for pancreatic cancer research greatest fund would be appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.