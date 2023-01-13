John L. “Jack” Butts, age 85, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Oct. 24, 1937 in Belleville, Wisconsin, to Archie and Madaline (Ryan) Butts. Jack graduated from Belleville High School in 1955. He would later serve in the United States Army. On Sept. 15, 1962 he was united in marriage to Laurel Kiley at the Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. Jack and Laurel were blessed with three wonderful children, Lynn, Holly and Leann (Boomer). Jack worked for many years as a carpenter with Blaser & Kammer, and went on to start a business of his own - JAR Builders. In 1972, Jack built the Kamm Ann Bowl in Verona (later known as Wildcat Lanes) and went on to specialize in bowling alley construction with AMF. In 2003, he built the 5th Quarter Bar & Grill in Verona, which his family has continued to own and operate since. Jack was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, as he loved following the Badgers, the Packers and Brewers. Many knew Jack as a great baseball player and remember him spending many hours at the ball field. Jack played Home Talent baseball for Belleville, New Glarus, and Verona. Jack was inducted into the Verona Home Talent Hall of Fame. In 2000, he was inducted into the Mallards Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed playing softball. Jack enjoyed Friday night fish fries, playing cards, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his wife, Laurel; their three children Lynn (Matt) Weasner, Holly (Jim) Latsch, and Leann (Boomer) Butts, grandchildren Garrett (Amber) Latsch, Drew (Alex Abel) Latsch, and Madelynn Weasner, and great-grandchildren Jackson, Logan, and Landon Latsch. He is further survived by his brothers Bill Butts and Jerry (Mary) Butts, brother-in-law Kendall (Angie) Kiley, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Merle & Helen Kiley, sister-in-law Leatrice Butts, brother-in-law Lowell Kiley, and nephew Kendall Kiley.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at the 5th Quarter Bar & Grill, 161 Horizon Dr., Verona, WI. Military honors will be accorded at 2:00 p.m. to begin the celebration.
The family would like to thank grandson Garrett & Amber along with Agrace Hospice Care, Inc. for the compassionate care given to Jack.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
Jack will be remembered for being an amazing husband, father, brother and friend. Jack will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all who knew and loved him.
