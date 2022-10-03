John Nelson Dickson, age 82, of Monona and formerly of Black Earth, died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Community Living Center of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. John was born on Oct. 30, 1939, in Madison, to Allan and Emma (Gregg) Dickson. He graduated from University of Wisconsin High School in 1958.
John joined the U.S. Army Reserve Unit 826 in April of 1968. He served in Vietnam as a supply sergeant from October 1968 to October 1969 and was the recipient of a Bronze Star. As an ornamental horticulturist by trade and passion, John spent many years working for the landscape maintenance division of The Bruce Company and enjoyed endless hours in his own yard. John was a devoted member of the Lions Club. He joined the Cross Plains club in 1992 and served their club as Vice President, President, and Director. He served Lions District D1 as Region Chair and as Zone Chair. From 2013-2019, John served as Director, Treasurer, Secretary, Vice President, President and Immediate Past President of the Wisconsin Lions Foundation. After moving to Monona, he joined the Monona Lioness Lions Club in 2020. John's two main passions in Lions were the Friends and Honors Garden at the Lions Camp in Rosholt and used eyeglass collection. He spent endless hours working and revitalizing the Friends and Honors Garden. During his time with the Wisconsin Lions Foundation, he traveled all over the state collecting used eyeglasses - often filling cars, trucks, and trailers! He held many eyeglass sorting projects at Lions conventions and clubs. John’s service to his country and community and the friendships he made through volunteering leave a lasting legacy. His passions of horticulture/landscaping and eyeglass collection ensure that the world is a more beautiful place and that more people are afforded the opportunity to see that beauty through clear eyes.
John is survived by his devoted and much loved daughter, Missy Dickson of Verona; and his granddogs, Kevin and Koda. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Dickson; and sister, Peggy (Dickson) Lahti.
A memorial visitation will be held at Gunderson Camacho Black Earth Funeral and Cremation Care, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Following the visitation, Military Honors will be accorded at 7 p.m. by Mickelson-Martin American Legion Post 313. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials in John’s name to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation (wlf.info/donate) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Black Earth
Funeral & Cremation Care
1710 Center St.
(608) 767-3684
