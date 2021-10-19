Judith M. Anderson

Judith (Judy) M. Anderson (Slattery) (Beyer), 88, a long time Verona resident (1959 to present) passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 11, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Judy’s greatest pleasures were spending time with family and friends, winters in Florida and golfing at Edelweiss with her loving husband of 34 years, Jim.
Judy’s legacy includes her six children, Karen (Bruno), Diana (Randy), Steve (Michele), Mike (Jen), Mark (Jodie) and Paula (Brian); Jim’s son Sham (Vicki); grandchildren Tyson, Caitlin, Tanner, Zoe, Marcus, Veronica and Lindsay; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was the best Mom (JudeMa), Grandma and GG to us all.
Judy graduated from Edgewood High School in 1950 and attended Edgewood College for two years. From the late 1970s to 1999, Judy enjoyed a very successful career as a marketing representative for Group Health Cooperative.
The family is extremely grateful for the help and support of Agrace Hospice.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday Oct. 23, followed by a mass of Christian burial, all at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Verona.
Judy strongly requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, St. Christopher Parish, Verona, or Edgewood High School, Madison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.