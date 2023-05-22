Verona - Justine Emily Schmid, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 13, 1926, in rural Dane County to Ed and Lulu Strassman and was the last survivor of 8 children. Justine attended school at Paoli Secondary Graded School and Verona High School. She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Schmid in 1944 and had 65 years together.
Mom and Dad worked the 180 acre Schmid farm just west of Verona, raising 9 children. Mom was a great cook and baker but also milked cows, threw hay bales, and butchered chickens. She loved working in her large garden in her spare time and canned everything possible. She would leave housework to help chase a cow in the barn or hold a wrench or flashlight to help Dad fix things.
Grandma Frieda (Schmid) was such a blessing when Tommy, the oldest, was in the hospital for three months and when they lost him a year later, due to a ruptured appendix. Grandma Frieda helped in many other ways and was a Godsend.
Mom attended the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Mt. Vernon and was part of the lady’s guild. Mom was on a softball team (the Pabst Farmettes), coached by Dad, winning some games but always having lots of fun. She loved to bowl and was on a bowling team with 4 daughters, sponsored by Vandegrift Electric and later Verona Bowl, traveling to various parts of the state for bowling tournaments. Mom, while farming, worked at Four Winds Nursing Home, later at Park Printing for 25 years.
After retiring from farming, Mom and Dad moved to Verona where they resided for 32 years. For many years Mom followed sport car racing, being a huge fan of Matt Kenseth. She also loved taking the car for a spin around Verona and even further, still driving at the age of 96!! Mom was always willing to help her elderly friends to and from appointments and shopping and her weekly coffee time with friends. Mom enjoyed weekly trips to the casino and road trips with her daughters, doing puzzles, reading a good book, playing cards and dice, and keeping a daily journal. She loved family gatherings at Christmas and the summer Schmid family auctions where proceeds were used for many worthy causes. Mom worked hard, loved life and was a caring, giving, fun person. Her family called her the “Energizer Bunny”!! She will be greatly missed by her family and many others.
She is survived by 8 children, Sharon Anderson, Patricia (Bob) Matts, Beverly (Dennis) Tucker, Coleen (Dave) Downing, Sandra Carley, Nancy (Mark) Downs, Bill (Sara) Schmid, Allen (Susan) Schmid, 19 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, all whom she dearly loved, as well as many relatives and friends. Mom is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Schmid, son Tommy, infant baby boy, siblings James (Mary) Strassman, Carl (Kate) Strassman, Norman (Angie) Strassman, Howard (Helen) Strassman, Eddie Strassman, Mary Lou (Bob) Short, and Genevieve (Ed) Flynn, son-in-law Doug Anderson, and great grandson Zachary Jenkins.
Special thanks to SSM Hospice, Dr. Gorman of UW Health, and Gary Bongey of Hometown Pharmacy.
A private family service will be held at the Mt. Vernon cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 24 at the Verona Town Hall, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI. from 1:00 to 5:00pm.
Memorials may be made to Zwingli United Church of Christ in Mt Vernon WI or a charity of your choice.
