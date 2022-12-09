Kathleen A. “Kathy” Norder, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. She was born on Aug. 8, 1940, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, the daughter of George C. Metz and Ethyl (Swanson) Rieder. She was united in marriage to Ronald Wayne Norder on Feb. 4, 1961, at St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison. Together they raised two children. Kathy was an avid golfer, she also loved to travel with friends and to spend time with her family. She was always giving of her time and energy, including volunteering with her children's school and at church.
Kathy is survived by her children, Michael (Rachel) Norder and Michelle (Thomas) Pietrzak; and six grandchildren, Connor and Carley Pietrzak, and Jacob, Jessie, Sydney and Charlie Norder.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; her parents; and her stepfather, John Rieder.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main Street, Verona, with Father Rob Butz officiating and Father Jared Holzhuter concelebrating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at the church. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy’s nurse from Agrace, Nikki Perkins, for the exceptional care she gave Kathy.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
