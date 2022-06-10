Kenneth C. Bice, age 69, of Verona, Wisconsin, passed from a rare, aggressive cancer on April 20, 2022. Please join us in celebrating Ken's life at a visitation from 4:30 - 6:30 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 S. Enterprise Drive, Verona, Wisconsin. There will be a brief eulogy immediately following. We kindly ask that those in attendance consider wearing a mask. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Kenneth C. Bice
