Kenneth C. Bice, age 69, of Verona, Wisconsin, passed from a rare, aggressive cancer on April 20, 2022. Ken was born on Feb. 25, 1953 to Richard and Beatrice Bice (née Brown) in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Soon after, his family moved to Edgerton, where he attended schools and graduated in 1971. Ken then earned a Masters in Human Factors Engineering from UW-Madison in 1977.
In his early career, he was a human factors engineer and software developer for Texas Instruments, working on exciting projects in early speech technology and hyperlink concept products. He was a tech enthusiast and early adopter, curious and optimistic about what the future may bring. He and his wife chose to raise their children closer to other family, so they returned to Madison, where Ken worked at CUNA Mutual until retirement in 2013. Following successful surgery in 2014 to remove a brain tumor, Ken became involved with The Bodgery, a makerspace in Madison, and served on its Board until this past year. During retirement, Ken started a local chapter of e-NABLE, building 3D hand and arm prosthetics. He thrived designing creative custom prosthetics that benefited others in need. He also mentored both UW-Madison and Verona High School students to nurture their interest in STEM fields.
Ken was a bright light wherever he went, using his humor and easygoing, good nature to put others at ease. He was a wonderful and engaged dad who’d often be the one having the most fun in a swimming pool, telling masterful puns as well as lame dad jokes, scheming new pranks and finding ways to become involved with his family’s interests in any way possible. Ken was named to the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation Hall of Fame as one of the original Board members who helped establish the sport in the state. He also served as a youth hockey and lacrosse referee to support his son’s avid sports interests. Friends enjoyed his wacky Halloween costumes over the years, and also knew Ken as the man who rolled into parties with his traveling margarita suitcase. Over his lifetime, he stayed active, enjoying golf, judo, skiing, floor hockey and bicycling. In his years after retirement, he traveled the world with his wife and daughter. Despite being in good health otherwise, his cancer took him down quickly.
Ken married Patricia (née Hochmuth) in an outdoor double wedding on the memorable, stormy day of July 30, 1977. Those attending joked Pat’s sister would get married, while the fierce storms moving in would delay Ken and Pat’s vows. They were wrong, and both couples celebrated their 40th wedding anniversaries together during yet another weather newsmaker, a record-breaking heat wave in Vancouver.
Ken is survived by his wife, Pat; son Kevin of Verona; daughter Kinsey (fiancé Travis Ladd) of Seattle, WA; brother Daniel Bice (Janis) of Lake Geneva; sister-in-law Rose Bice of Edgerton; and many beloved nieces, nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father’s second wife, Carol Bice (née Matts), and brother Donald Bice.
A visitation will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kathleen Carr and Dr. Howard Bailey at UW Health, Agrace Hospice, and the many friends, family and neighbors who’ve provided comfort. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ken’s name to either The Bodgery Treasurer, 740 Oscar Ave, Madison, Wisconsin, 53704 or online athttps://www.thebodgery.org/donate/ or to Agrace Hospice Care: 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, Wisconsin, 53711 or Agrace.org/Donate. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.