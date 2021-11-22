Kenneth George Walstad, age 91, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at UW Hospital, Madison, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on May 17, 1930, in Arthur, Wisconsin, the son of Henry and Frances (McKinney) Walstad. He was the second oldest of 10 children.
Kenneth graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1948. He married Margene Arlene Miller, the love of his life, on Feb. 11, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. Kenneth served in the United States Army prior to the Korean War from 1956-1958 in Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Sill, Okla. When he was discharged from service they moved back to Wisconsin. Together they raised three children whom he was very proud of. He was a member of the Mount Horeb American Legion. He lived on a farm outside Mount Horeb raising livestock, pigs, and chickens for many years.
Kenneth was a hard worker all his life and would lend a helping hand whenever anyone needed help. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin football games, vacationing, and spending time with his family. He always worked full-time off the farm as co-owner of Verona Lumber Company and later at Fish Lumber for nine years as an outside salesman until he retired.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Margene, of 65 years; daughter, Judith (Steven) Hefty of Mount Horeb; son, David Walstad of Destin, Florida (fiancée Jenny Suong Vo) of Saigon, Vietnam; grandchildren, Amy Czyzewski (Ryan), Chad Hefty (Janelle) of Mount Horeb, Kayla Hefty of Belleville, Lance Hefty of Greenfield, Ryan Walstad (Jessica) of Washington, D.C., and Chelsea Walstad of Baltimore, Maryland.; and great-grandchildren, Jaina and Marissa Czyzewski and Olivia and Mila Hefty. He is also survived by his sister, Florence Lenaway of Tucson, Arizona.; brother, Thomas (Elaine) Walstad of Cross Plains; sisters-in-law, Marge Walstad of Lodi and Janice Miller of Boscobel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Frances Walstad; daughter, Kathleen Walstad; great-granddaughter, Ava Leia Czyzewski; sisters, Donna Schultz (Alard), Dorothy O’Connell (Larry) and Doris Walstad; brothers, Charles (Ramona) Walstad, Burdette Walstad, Roger Walstad and Curtis Walstad; brothers-in-law, John Miller and Bill Lenaway; and nephews, Jeffrey Schultz, Timothy Walstad and Ross Walstad.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 310 W. Main St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery immediately following with full military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.