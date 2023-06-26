Verona - Laurel C. Butts, age 80, passed away of a broken heart on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 23, 1942, in Mt. Horeb, WI, to Merle and Helen Kiley. Laurel graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in 1960. She met the love of her life at Club 18 when she was 14 years old, and on September 15, 1962, she was united in marriage to John “Jack” Butts at the Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. Jack and Laurel were blessed with three wonderful children, Lynn, Holly and Leann (Boomer).
Laurel worked for many years for the State of Wisconsin and as the bookkeeper at Kamm Bowl, Wildcat Lanes and 5th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill, Verona since 2003, which her family has continued to own and operate since. She worked up until two weeks before her death.
Laurel enjoyed Friday night fish fries, playing cards, dice and Bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her card playing friends. Laurel loved spending time with her family. Often, they would get together to have a cookout at home or attend watching her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren playing the sports they loved.
Laurel is survived by her three children: Lynn (Matt) Weasner, Holly (Jim) Latsch, and Leann (Boomer) Butts; grandchildren: Garrett (Amber) Latsch, Drew (Alex Abel) Latsch, and Madelynn Weasner; and great-grandchildren: Jackson, Logan, and Landon Latsch. She is further survived by her brother, Kendall (Angie) Kiley, brothers-in-law Bill Butts and Jerry (Mary) Butts; nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John “Jack” Butts, her parents Merle and Helen Kiley, her brother, Lowell Merle Kiley, her sister, Joyce Kiley, Jack’s parents, Archie and Madeline Butts, sister-in-law, Delores Fernandez, Leatrice Butts; and nephew, Kendall Kiley.
A celebration of Laurel’s life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the 5th Quarter Bar & Grill, 161 Horizon Dr., Verona, WI.
The family would like to thank grandson Garrett and Amber along with Agrace Hospice Care, Inc. and Meriter Hospital for the compassionate care given to Laurel.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.
Laurel will be remembered for being an amazing wife, mother, sister and friend. Laurel will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, card club friends and family, 5th Quarter friends and all who knew and loved her.
