Leroy Hudson, 90 years old, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at his home. He was the loving husband of June Lysia Hudson. He was born in Smithville, Oklahoma to Roosevelt E. Hudson and Levisa McClure.
Leroy was a full-blood Choctaw Native American Korean War Combat Veteran, who volunteered for military service. After serving his country, Leroy spent the next 35-years building a successful career in Supply Chain Management Operations in both Transportation and Retail Industries.
Leroy will always be remembered by his son, Wayne, as his Best Man and Best Friend throughout Wayne’s life journey. Leroy consistently demonstrated extraordinary courage, compassion, drive, dedication, and sense of purpose to successfully navigate his family through extremely challenging Life circumstances. He was an exceptionally industrious worker who went above and beyond to provide for and protect his family. Leroy was an outstanding role model as he led by example and treated everyone with courtesy, respect, compassion, and fairness.
Leroy enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, cooking, musicals, movies, news programs and especially helping others in need personally and through charitable donations. Leroy will be missed by his family and all those who had the opportunity to get to know him well.
Leroy is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Wayne Hudson, and Geraldine Greany-Hudson in Pennsylvania; grandson, Daniel (Emma) Hudson of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, and a son, LeRoy Hudson, Jr.
Services will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, Verona, Wisconsin, with burial in Verona Cemetery, Verona, Wisconsin, with date and time to be determined.
Condolences may be offered at www.DeBordSnyder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.