Lou Anne Crosby

Lou Crosby, 87, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Montreal, WI, died peacefully from natural causes on March 19, 2023, at her home in Verona, WI.
Born Sept. 20, 1935, in Dixon, IL, the former Lou Anne Wadsworth was the daughter of Les and Amy (Ackert) Wadsworth. After her family moved to Evanston, IL in 1950, she graduated from Evanston Township High School and married Wayne P. Hochmuth in December 1952.
Throughout her life, Lou was a woman who embraced what came her way with poise and determination. She was typically the one who made sure things got done...on time...and done well, while others often got the credit.
Early on, while raising their four children, she was primarily a homemaker and community volunteer. After the family moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1966, she served for many years on local and state boards of Children's Service Society and was the president of the South Wood County United Way in 1975.
Her keen involvement in a variety of sports kept her active in the South Wood County YMCA, Bull's Eye Country Club, Heart of Wisconsin Ski Club and Packs & Paddles Canoe Club. Once her children headed off to college, Lou elected to do the same.
She attended UW-Stevens Point as a nontraditional student where she earned a master's degree in 1987. Lou was named Outstanding Graduate Student in Speech-Language Pathology, an award given to the graduate student who excels in the classroom, clinic, and overall service to the school.
In 1988, she married Robert E. Crosby and moved to Montreal, WI, where she was employed by Gogebic County (MI) Community Mental Health as a speech-language pathologist until 1997. Following her retirement, Lou was employed by the Ironwood Daily Globe as a newsroom editorial assistant until 2005. You could often find her reading, gardening, walking, knitting and skiing. She also enjoyed singing in the Range Civic Chorus. Family and friends visited Montreal year-round, but especially during the ski season.
Once her own tennis activity ended, she avidly followed the sport on TV. In more recent years, she was an active member of the grant-writing team of the Historic Ironwood (MI) Theatre and a dedicated attendee at various performances.
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Bice, Verona, WI, and Cheryl (Steve) Ylvisaker, Minneapolis, MN; two sons, Alfred (Nancy) Hochmuth, Hubertus, WI, and Marc Hochmuth, Chicago, IL; six grandchildren, Kevin Bice, Kinsey Bice (Travis Ladd), Heidi Ylvisaker, Gabriele (Tom) Salfer, Samantha Hochmuth and Hunter Hochmuth; sister Sue (Ross) Olmos, Ocala, FL; sister-in-law, Mary Wadsworth, Mundelein, IL; as well as nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and many cousins. Also surviving are stepson, Curt (Toni) Crosby, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; stepdaughter, Darcy (Doug) Osinski, Colorado Springs, CO; three step grandsons, Alexander Crosby, Benjamin and Jack Osinski; two step granddaughters, Evelyn and Avary Osinski; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Crosby, Wausau, WI.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Crosby; brothers Robert and John Roger; son-in-law, Ken Bice; dear aunt, Anne Hannan; niece Carol Wadsworth; first husband Wayne Hochmuth, and brother-in-law Jack Crosby.
A celebration gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Please consider memorials to the Barton Organ Fund, Ironwood Theatre, Ironwood MI 49938; to PBS Wisconsin, Vilas Communications Hall, 821 University Ave., Madison, WI 53706; or to WI Public Radio, P.0. Box 88025, Milwaukee, WI 53288-8025.
