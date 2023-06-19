Verona, WI - Lucille Rita ‘Lou’ Jamieson , age 101, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Sonrisas Assisted Living in Verona.
She was born on September 11, 1921, one of 10 children to Natalia Rose (Grabowski) and Michael Caspar Schwarz. Born in Salem, Oregon, the family moved back to Mazomanie, WI when Lou was 8. She is survived by her sons Howard ‘Mick’ (Sue), Joe (Diane), Bob Coward (Linda), daughter Carole (John) and son-in-law Michael ‘Mike’ Andreas, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by loving husband Howard, infant daughter Mary and daughter Juanita ‘Sue’, her parents and 9 siblings.
After graduating from high school, Lou was employed by Commonwealth Telephone Company, UW-Madison Chadbourne Hall, & State Depts of Taxation and Vet Affairs as a bookkeeper/typist. She married Howard in 1947 and got her final promotion to wife & mother and bookkeeper for the family business of Jamieson Filing System. After Howard’s passing she spent much of her time with special friend and next door neighbor Richard Crimmins.
Since retirement, she spent much of her time as an avid card player, writing about her trips, tutoring special needs children, having book discussions with 4-5th graders and other volunteer activities. She had such a strong sense of family (large family gatherings at holidays were a must), and a strong faith, attending daily mass when she could. She was a generous, loving person that we are proud to call mother/grandmother. A special thanks to all the caregivers who enabled her to lead her best life in her final years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to a ‘Parkinson Research facility’ or a ’Mental Health Research Charitable Organization’ or to ‘Sonrisas Assisted Living’. Memorial cards may be made payable to Carole Jamieson and mailed to: Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704.
A Celebration of Life will take place from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Harriet Park, Mary Lou St., Verona, WI.. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit ryanfuneralservice.com.
