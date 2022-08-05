Luke John Kilkenny Hensey, special son of John James Hensey and Jo Ellen Kilkenny, went to his eternal home on Aug. 2, 2022. Luke was born on October 9, 1986 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and died peacefully at home in Verona, Wisconsin, surrounded by his loving family. His two sisters had a special bond with Luke and gave him a lifetime of love, support and fun. Luke had a special ability to enlighten and enrich those around him and he connected and formed lasting bonds with many people in his life. He loved music and the outdoors and was famous for his wide variety of toys that he loved to constantly fidget and play with.
Luke spent his entire school experience in Verona Area Schools and graduated from High School in 2008. He had incredible teachers and support staff helping him throughout his educational career. After graduation, Luke attended day programs in Madison, initially at Community Support Network and then at MARC-West, where he received special care and support from many amazing staff members over the years. He worked for a time at Wingra Stone Company and Vita Plus, two wonderful inclusive companies in Madison.
He also had many dedicated and compassionate nurses and caregivers from Community Living Alliance that provided assistance to him at home. Luke and his family benefited greatly from a wide network of social programs and support systems provided to people with special needs in Dane County and Wisconsin and will be forever grateful for that help.
Luke is survived by his parents, sisters: Kalena Hensey (Timothy Vierus) and Vanessa Hensey (Matthew Krippner), nieces: Ambrielle, Elliana, Rosalia and Bianca, nephews: Tyson, JohnLuke and James, grandmother Germaine Irene Schiesl Hensey Shipman, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Luke was preceded in death by his grandparents: James Clarence Hensey, Donald W. and Cantonia Ruth (Hull) Kilkenny and John S. Shipman, Uncles: William (Bill) Kilkenny, Lawrence (Red) Kilkenny and Uncle/Godfather Eugene (Skip) Winn.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 301 N. Main Street, Verona, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to MARC-West, Family Support and Resource Center or Women’s Care Center, all located in Madison, Wisconsin. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Dr
608-845-6625
