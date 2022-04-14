Mary Alice (Miller) Feldhake, 92, of Madison, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. She was born on November 24, 1929, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Leo George and Mary Martha (Kissling) Miller. She worked in the family owned grocery during her youth. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from Marion College in Indiana.
Mary Alice married Ralph Feldhake in 1955, and they raised five sons together. She was an outstanding third grade teacher who taught for 20 years at Verona Area Schools. She loved to read and passed that love on to countless students. She was an exceptional conversationalist whose friendliness resonated with all she met. Her kindness and positivity made her a joy to spend time with. She delighted in her faith, family and friends and was active in her local parish. She loved living in the country and especially enjoyed gardening, bird watching, reading, traveling and playing bridge. Most of all she cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary Alice spent the last several years of her life at All Saints Assisted Living. The family is grateful to the wonderful staff for providing companionship, humor and loving care on a daily basis.
She is survived by four sons Paul (Kim) Feldhake, Martin (Pat) Feldhake, Edward (Laura) Feldhake, Jon (Cindy) Feldhake, daughter-in-law Jackie DuPey, 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, her sister Joanne Burkert, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph, son Joseph, and brothers Ralph, Richard and Joseph Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Father Robert Butz presiding. A visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to Mass, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Following a luncheon, interment will be held at St. William Cemetery in Paoli.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Alice requested that donations be made to St. Vincent DePaul.
“Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.” Thomas Moore
