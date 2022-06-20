Mary L. Blasdel, age 86, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Four Winds Manor in Verona, Wisconsin. She was born on October 25, 1935, in the Town of Eden in Iowa County, the daughter of William and Vera (Lindauer) Trankle. Mary graduated from Cobb High School in 1953. On January 13, 1954, she was united in marriage to Delbert Blasdel at the Cobb United Methodist Church. Mary worked for the Wisconsin DNR for many years. She was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Madison and sang in the choir. Mary also volunteered with RSVP of Dane County. In her younger years, Mary played catcher on Verona area softball teams. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family, playing cards with friends, bluegrass music, and knitting. Mary loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely; they were an important part of her life. She enjoyed so much hearing about what was going on in each of their lives and seeing photos and videos and getting to occasionally facetime with them. Mary was an avid Wisconsin sports fan; she especially loved cheering on her beloved Green Bay Packers. Delbert and Mary were longtime Green Bay Packer season ticket holders, and even attended Super Bowl XXXI.
Mary is survived by her children, Robert (Shari) Blasdel, Deborah (Kevin Dalton) Blasdel, and Carol Larson; grandchildren, Amanda (Todd) Smith, Tyler (Katelynn) Blasdel, Kirk (Jamie) Blasdel, Jesse (Pam) Dalton, Sonya Dalton, Naomi (Geoff) Bird, and Justin Larson; and great-grandchildren, Lanie, Winnie, Adaline, Nolan, Lincoln, Raelyn, Chip, and Ephraim. She is further survived by her sisters, Katie Spurley and Lynn (Joe Ihm) Halverson, brother, Roger (Jill) Trankle, sister-in-law, Evelyn Mueller, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends Ellen and Lloyd Hornbacher and Jackie Zebley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Delbert, sisters Carol Andrew, Gen Andrew, and Phyllis Addison, and sister-in-law Norma Schweitzer.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, followed by a luncheon at Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin. The Pastor Brad Mather will officiate.
Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Care Center, Noel Manor, Four Winds Manor, and Agrace Hospicecare for taking good care of Mom over the past three years.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
Memorials may be given to Bethany United Methodist Church or Agrace Hospicecare.
