Merlin Roger “Dutch” Becker, age 97, passed away at home in his sleep on June 13, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1925, to Henry and Martha (Radtke) Becker in Columbus, Wisconsin. Dutch grew up in Madison’s Glen Oak Hills area and graduated from West High in 1943. He was inducted into the army and assigned to Company A of the 7th Infantry Division. Dutch was a member of the ground force invasion of both Leyte and Okinawa and earned two Bronze Stars and other combat merit awards.
After WWII he attended Madison Business College and lived for a short time in California. Back in Madison he began working as a liquid petroleum service salesman. On December 9, 1950, he married Delores “Dee” Peterson. They moved to Verona and raised four children. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 385 and a Verona volunteer firefighter.
Dutch enjoyed family, square dancing, camping, playing cards, bowling, golfing, a good joke and a stiff martini. He and Delores enjoyed traveling throughout the US, particularly to California, Nevada and Hawaii. They took several cruises and traveled to Russia and Europe. In retirement, Dutch was a crossing guard for the Verona school district, volunteer at the Verona Senior Center and a “master” puzzle assembler.
Dutch was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Goss; brother-in-law, Bill Scheer; and son-in-law, Howard Orloff. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Delores; their children, Corinne Orloff, Bruce (Barb), Barth (Ruth) and Cheryl (Randy) Michaels; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He is further survived by his sister, Dorothy Scheer of Madison; brothers, Don (Diane) of Carson City, Nevada, Dennis of New Lisbon; and a brother-in-law, Ken Goss of Madison.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial at Verona Cemetery with full military honors following the service.
A special thanks to Agrace Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
