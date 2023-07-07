Our little man, Michael Anthony Preston, 22, sadly passed away on June 30, 2023, in Madison, WI. He will be remembered as a beautiful person who spread joy and laughter to everyone he met.
Born in Madison, Wisconsin on January 4, 2001, he grew up in Fitchburg, WI, graduating from Verona High School in 2019. Michael loved to bring joy to others, by dancing and singing with his special brand of goofiness, especially for his siblings. His humor and love for life was infectious and made him an unforgettable soul. When Michael wasn't making his siblings laugh, he spent much of his time skateboarding and finding the coolest skate parks to try out new tricks. Michael's love for listening to and making music became his way to express himself. If you were lucky enough to witness it, it is a memory you will cherish.
In recent years, Michael fought with addiction, and it crushed his joyful spirit. He desperately wanted to get healthy and had begun the journey back to his family and friends. Sadly, the road to recovery proved to be too much for his body. We are heartbroken that we will miss out on the amazing man he was sure to become.
He leaves behind his parents, Kathy McKeon and Mark Preston; sisters, Kali Jane and Madelyn Kay; brother, Kristopher Henry; his grandparents, Stephen McKeon, Leonard Preston, Kathy Lawrenz and Joan Preston; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends he thought of as family. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Jane McKeon and grandfather, Gary Lawrenz.
Our many thanks go out to family and friends. The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming and appreciated during this devastating time. A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI.
