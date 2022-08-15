Michael Carl Jordan, age 92, of Verona, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Meriter Hospital after a short stay. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on June 29, 1930, the son of Carl and Marie (Haak) Jordan. Michael was the youngest of three boys. He was married on Dec. 26, 1953, to Patricia McGilligan, also of Madison.
Colonel Michael Jordan served a long and distinguished career with the Air National Guard at Truax Field, winning many service awards. Which includes induction into the Wisconsin Air National Guard Hall of Fame Lifetime Service award for 40 years of service, the Meritorious Service award from Wisconsin National Guard Association, the award for Faithful Service given on April 16, 1989, by The Wisconsin Air National Guard, and one that brought most pride to Michael was the Minute Man Statue never given to anyone outside the branch of the Army, Michael received the award for outstanding support. Another achievement was he served as president of Truax Credit Union, CP. He also graduated from Milton College later in his career.
One of his many loves was when the earth started to warm in the springtime, and the seed catalog came in the mail. He grew fruit, vegetables, and flowers. He grew a Colorado Blue Spruce from seed. He also had a long history of playing bridge. He was in charge of and treasurer for many of the bridge clubs he belonged to. Another great love was the military and service to his country, and he was president of Truax Credit Union for many years.
Michael is survived by his wife, Patricia Jordan; his daughters, Elizabeth (Donald) Burlingham, Tina (Lewis) Poster, Colleen (Scott) Rosga, and Julie (Jeff) Sehmer; ten grandchildren, Bridget, Steven, Ann, Kathleen, Corene, Michael, Michaela, Abby, Clare, and Mackenzie; five great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Mary Lou Jordan, and his brothers, Phillip and Richard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Monsignor Larry Bakke presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Services
3610 Speedway Road
(608) 238-3434
Please share memories at
