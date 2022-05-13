Nancy Bartlett, age 73, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on May 7, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Nancy Jeanette Schmidt was born on Aug. 27, 1948 and was married to Richard Bartlett on August 30, 1969. They lived most of their lives in Wisconsin, where they raised their two children.
Nancy went to nursing school at UW Oshkosh and worked as an LPN for a few years before launching a 45-year long career with Mary Kay Cosmetics. Throughout her lifetime she was very active in her community and held many leadership roles in organizations such as the Audrain Medical Center Nursing Association, Verona EMS Commission, Verona City Council, Republican Party of Dane County, Republican Women of Dane County, and the Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women.
Nancy’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life and she was an active member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church for 46 years.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband Richard; her daughters Kimberly (Jake) and Karri (Nathan); her grandchildren Alexis (Zack) Beckman and Connor Jurena; her siblings Roger (Nancy) Schmidt, William (Nancy) Schmidt, Sue Hurd, Jane (Phil) Schmidt, and James (Brenda) Schmidt); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Ruby Ann Schmidt.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 110 N WHITNEY WAY, MADISON, Wisconsin, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Arlington.
