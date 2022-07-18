Nancy Marty Bollig, age 63, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from complications of Covid.
Nancy was born on September 18, 1958, to Paul Marty and Dorothy (Sweeney) Marty. Nancy attended two weeks of kindergarten at Gordon School before attending St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Verona. She then attended Verona Public Schools where she participated in many activities including multiple theater productions; Nancy was also a member of the VHS pompom squad. During her high school years, Nancy was a model on the Manchester Teen Board and participated in 4-H where she excelled in training dogs. After graduating from VHS in 1976, Nancy attended Madison Area Technical College, graduating with a degree as a veterinary technician. She worked as a vet tech at Westgate Pet Clinic, the first all-female veterinary clinic in Madison, for more than 35 years before retiring.
The joy of Nancy’s life was spending time with her husband, Steve, and her family. She was so proud of her three sons–Tyler, Jackson, and Wyatt. Her latest happiness came from her two grandchildren, June and Walter.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Steve Bollig; children, Tyler (Whitney) Knudtson, Jackson Bollig, and Wyatt Bollig; grandchildren, June and Walter Knudtson; sisters, Pat (Mike) Ehly and Jean (Gary Cannalte) Marty; uncle, Leo Sweeney and aunt, Mary Hefty; mother-in-law Mary Bollig; Steve’s family, Pam (Mike) Lamberty, Randy (Roxanne) Bollig, Paula (Len) Hornung, and Chuck Bollig; her first husband, Jim Knudtson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother and father and her father-in-law, Delbert Bollig.
Nancy requested no formal visitation or service. A private burial service will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Verona, and a private family celebration will be held at a future date. Memorials can be made to the American Lung Association or the Wounded Warrior Project.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
