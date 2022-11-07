Oliver White Himsel, age 91, of Verona left this earthly life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022, after a seven month stay at Four Winds Nursing Home, where he was loved and cared for by all.
Oliver was born to Orville White Himsel and Emma Gwendolyn (Lewis) Himsel on July 18, 1931 on the Himsel family farm at White Crossing just northwest of Verona. He attended White School, graduated from Verona High School in 1948 and worked on his father’s farm. In November 1951 Oliver married Ruth E. Roethlisberger, joining her family in running the Roethlisberger dairy farm southwest of Verona. Together they raised a family, were active members of the National Farmers Organization expanding the dairy farm operation. Oliver and Ruth were members of both the Memorial Baptist Church in Verona where Oliver served as deacon and later High Point Church where they became part of a prayer group of dedicated friends.
Oliver loved spending time with his family hunting and fishing, skiing, giving rides on his Harley and taking many family trips to National Parks across the U.S. He took flying lessons from Rev. Richard Matthews in 1962 in a J3 piper cub that Matthews kept on the Himsel farm. He took his solo flights in 1963 to begin a 40 year flying career. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community.
Oliver is survived by his children Joy Elizabeth; Timothy James and Jeffrey Philip; his daughters-in-law Tracey and Linda; and his 3 Grandchildren Heidi Joy Baehman (Trevor); Molly Jane and Shelly Marie, and 3 Great-Grandchildren Max Oliver, Ty Stephen and Marlie Mae. He is further survived by his sisters Laura Roethlisberger; Ruth Ager and Elsie Carbaugh; his brothers-in-law Merlin Ager and Stan Carbaugh as well as many other nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his parents; brothers James and Eldon; double brother in-law Philip Roethlisberger; son Eugene; sisters-in-law Joan Himsel and Beverly Himsel.
The family plans to have a private graveside service.
