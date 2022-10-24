Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born on July 26, 1923, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the daughter of Alfred and Amanda Zoerb. She grew up in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, lived most of her life in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and most recently resided in Verona, Wisconsin. She was married to John Burt Murrell from 1950 until his death in 1981. She was an avid reader with a preference for non-fiction and loved the theater, concerts, gardening and sports.
Rachel is survived by two sons, John of Milpitas, California, and Scott (Dr. Susan Lepinski) of Middleton, Wisconsin; and sister, Nancy of Claremont, California. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah.
She will be interred at Forest View Cemetery in Two Rivers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Cross Plains
Funeral & Cremation Care
2421 Church St.
(608) 798-3141
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.