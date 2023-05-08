Richard Palmer, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Portland, Oregon. He was born on December 24, 1938, to Ray and Helen Palmer and was raised in Verona, WI. His kids and grandkids meant the world to him. He was very proud of the Palmer heritage in Verona; Palmer Park and the swimming hole that had been the gravel pit at the old Palmer concrete works. He loved scuba diving and soaring. He was an avid runner. He dreamed of going into space and spent countless hours engrossed in his computer.
Richard is survived by his wife, Karen Palmer of Portland, Oregon; his three children, Todd (Kristi) Palmer (Mosinee, WI), Lisa (John) Jorgensen (Madison, WI) and Julie Owen (Miami, FL); grandchildren, JD Owen and Ryan Owen (Miami, FL), Mitchell Jorgensen (Pensacola, FL), Gaby Palmer (Madison, WI); stepson, Joel Roberts and his children, Ash, Aida and Lyren (Portland, OR); brother, John (Barb) Palmer (McFarland, WI) and sister, Sharon Doornbos (Warren, IN) and her children, John Turnquist, Jean Landers and Cathy Kirschbaum.
Richard was a kind, loving, non-judgmental and gentle soul. He will be missed terribly by his family. Family will be provided with information regarding any celebration of life that may occur.
