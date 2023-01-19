Ronald W. Pauley, age 84, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023. He was born on May 28, 1938, in Madison, Wisconsin, to parents, Roy and Gwendolyn (Wallace) Pauley. Ronald “Ron” was a 1956 graduate of Mazomanie High School. On July 11, 1964, he was united in marriage with Anna Mary Jones in Janesville, Wisconsin. During Ron’s career, he first worked for WARF doing pesticide research. He later went on to work in food service for over 20 years, working at Monona Drive Nursing Home, Middleton Lodge, and New Glarus Nursing Home, retiring as Food Service Supervisor. He was a faithful member of Salem United Church of Christ in Verona and a past board member of the Verona Senior Center. He enjoyed cooking, baking, working in the yard and vegetable garden, and tending to his numerous houseplants.
Ron is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Anna Pauley; children, Scott Pauley and Liz (T.J.) Vosberg; grandson, Aidan Vosberg; brother, George (Monica Walker) Pauley; sister, Leota (Jerry) Wallendal; special family member who was like a sister, Carol Everson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roy “Gene” Pauley and Donald Pauley; sister, Thelma Niederklopfer.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Salem United Church of Christ, 501 Mark Dr., Verona. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Verona City Cemetery.
