VERONA – Ruthellen B. Phillips, age 81, beloved wife, mother, Grammy, sister and friend, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at SALEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 402 Mark Drive, Verona. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. To view and sign this guestbook, or view the LIVESTREAM of Ruthellen’s service, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625

