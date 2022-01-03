Shirley (Andree) Fleuter, 69, of Chapman, Kansas, passed away, surrounded by love, at Memorial Hospital in Abilene, Kansas, on Dec. 27, 2021.
She was born on July 8, 1952, in Ada, Minnesota, the daughter of Donald and Vera (Paul) Andree. Shirley grew up and lived in Wisconsin where she had three children. She was united in marriage to Daniel Fleuter on April 30, 2005, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In New Mexico, she spent time loving and caring for her aging parents, finally settling with Dan in Kansas. Fishing at the lake, dancing, long talks with family, her grand and great-grandchildren and furbabies warmed her heart the most. Her big heart, compassion, forgiveness, and colorful language choices will be unforgettable.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband Daniel. Three daughters: Lisa Lang, Tina (Partner Bryan) Van Brocklin, Tracy (Scott) Chapman. Two sons: Terry Dunwald, Eric (Partner Chris) Fleuter. One Sister: Bonnie (Robert) Brugger. Two Brothers: Frank Andree, Freddie (Cheryl) Andree deceased December 28 2021. Fifteen Grandchildren: Bryan, Rebecca, Ashley, Kyle, Nicholas, Dylan, Tara, Crystal, Alex, Jacob, Bryan Jr, Paisley, Kaicen, Eli, and Ava. Nineteen great-grandchildren: Kaedyn, Caleb, Breleigh, Arian-Jace, Kaelynn, Maddilynn, Alex Jr, Parker, Bryce, Kaleigh, Ka’lasia, Nayelli, Za’Kyla, Keaton, Kaesyn, Khaliyah, Khalani, Peyton, and Adalynn. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Shirley’s wishes were to be cremated. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Wisconsin. Arrangements by Danner Funeral Home of Abilene.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.