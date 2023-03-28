Shirley M. Miller, age 88, died peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born on May 9, 1934, to Hubert and Myrtle (Newquist) Renander of Shenandoah, IA. Shirley graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1952, and Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa), with a major in Home Economics Education and a minor in Biology. Upon graduation, Shirley taught junior high in Waterloo, IA, and then at the University of Northern Iowa. It was in Waterloo where she met the love of her life, Duane Miller, a cattle buyer for Rath Packing, on a blind date. That fateful union led to a marriage that began on June 25, 1960, and lasted over 50 years. In 1972, they moved their family back to Duane’s hometown of Oregon, WI, where he and his brother, Scott, farmed. Shortly after, Shirley returned to teaching and called Verona Area Schools her home for over 20 years. She was also very involved with 4-H, not only as a club leader (Lake Harriet 4-H Club), but also on a county and state level.
Along with Duane, his brother and sister-in-law, Shirley helped develop the Ravenoaks and Hampton Hills subdivisions. Upon retirement, Shirley enjoyed over 25 years in a wonderful second career as a real estate broker with Bunbury & Associates Realtors. In her later years, Shirley was still very active in the community including the Red Hat Ladies and Women’s Town & Country. She always loved to get together with the many retired Verona Area School District faculty. A strong, immovable faith in God led Shirley to be an over 50-year member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon. Her light shone brightly within the congregation and she was very involved with many facets of the church. Shirley’s love in faith
could be especially felt within a particular congregational ministry, Altar Guild. She and her sisters in Christ not only came together to prepare the sanctuary for worship, they also sowed lifelong friendships. They laughed together, spoke of joy together, mourned together and prayed together.
The love between Shirley and Duane was special and they truly enjoyed spending time together. Shirley was, admittedly, a non-athlete. She would often say that she would much rather pull weeds than play golf. As the years progressed, Shirley started to get the Badger fever. She and Duane were longtime Badger fans and had season football and basketball tickets for many years. They enjoyed traveling to many bowl games and Big Ten basketball tourneys. Shirley continued to be a Badger fan after Duane’s passing and always made sure she was dressed in Bucky apparel for game day TV viewing.
Shirley was a proud Swede in the land of Norwegians. She flew her Swedish flag high and loved to share traditions far and wide. There was nothing like her Swedish Rye bread or herring. Shirley was truly a woman of many talents. She was a gifted interior designer, a talented seamstress, a remarkable cook, a skilled public speaker, and was at home in her garden and flowerbeds. Her peonies and roses were beyond beautiful.
Shirley was an expert “life hacker” before it became a phrase. She was a woman ahead of her time, who did not let the mere fact of being a woman prevent her from moving through barriers and leading the way with ideas, insights and leadership. Shirley was a teacher, a mentor, a leader, a confidante and a friend. You could confide in her about anything. She would listen, empathize, guide and advise, all in the utmost confidence.
Above all, Shirley loved her family and very much enjoyed being around her grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Scott (Mary) Miller, of Downers Grove, IL, Charles (Marie) Miller, of Logan, UT, and Catherine (Cris) Stang of Oregon; grandchildren, Margot, Max, Nicholas, Kathleen, Paul, Miller and Hadley; brother, Burnell (Sue) Renander of Northfield, MN; sisters-in-law, Martha (John) Onsrud of Stoughton and Pat Miller of Stoughton; and six nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Duane; her parents; parents-in-law, Scott and Selma (Sally) Miller; brothers-in-law, Melvin Breidenbach and Scott Miller; and sister, Donna Breidenbach.
Funeral services will be held at ST. JOHNS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, with the Rev. Ellen Steltzle presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E.
Netherwood, Oregon, WI 53575, Oregon Food Pantry, 117 Spring St., Oregon, WI 53575, or Gilda’s Club of Madison, 7907 UW Health Ct., Madison, WI 53562.
Shirley’s family expresses their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Orest Kostelyna, Dr. John Phelan, and the doctors and staff at both Dean Clinic and St. Mary’s Hospital as well as Agrace HospiceCare. The family would also like to thank the staff at Kettle Park Senior Living who gave her the utmost care and love over the last years. Thank you.
Everyone needs a Shirley Miller in their lives. She was indeed a wonderful woman. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590
