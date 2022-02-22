VERONA - Sonia Galli, age 94, passed away Jan. 30, 2022 at Four Winds Manor and Lodge.
Sonia survived the war time occupation of her native Belgium to come to her beloved New York City at age 19. She was a working woman, wife, mother and friend to so many. Sonia also lived in London, California, and her final years in Wisconsin.
Sonia always embraced "Joie de vivre." Her smile and kindness will be remembered forever.
She is survived by her son, Tony (Kelly) Galli, her daughter, Suzi Galli, her grandsons John (Lindsay) Galli, Nick (Ellen) Peiffer, and her nephew Joe (Jun Yang) Martino.
Sonia was preceded in death by her mother Simone, stepfather Laurent, stepbrother Louis, and husband Ozzie.
Our family thanks the staff at Santa Rosa's Golden Living, Verona's Four Winds and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care of Sonia.
Family will attend a memorial service for Sonia in San Francisco. Mass intentions will be offered for Sonia at Madison's Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.
