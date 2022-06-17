Stanley G. Booth, 69, of Verona, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at United Methodist Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Pastor Diane Grace officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Cuba City. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Stan was born on July 21, 1952 in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the son of George and Lila (Knutson) Booth. He grew up on the family farm in Cuba City and graduated from Cuba City High School in 1970. In 1974 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Information Systems and went on to work for Sentry Insurance Company of Stevens Point, Wisconsin. On May 30, 1975, he married the love of his life, Janelle Marie Mueller of Key West, Iowa, and they moved to Stevens Point, Wisconsin. In 1976 they decided to return to Cuba City to take over the family farm until 1991. Stan decided to return to school and graduated after just nine months from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a second degree in Computer Programming. In 1991 he went to work for Wisconsin Physicians Services (WPS) in Madison after moving to Verona, Wisconsin. He retired in June of 2015 after 24 years of service at WPS.
Stan served as Vice President of the Cherrywood Forest Subdivision until 2020. Stan was an avid sports enthusiast having played baseball, basketball, football and track in high school. He was a simple man of simple pleasures in life. He believed in hard work, doing things yourself, being honorable and minding your own business. He thoroughly enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers, sometimes traveling to Arizona for the Brewers’ Spring Training Camp. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing a good round of golf; however, nothing gave him more pleasure over the years than watching his sons and daughter play sports in high school and college. His main reason for quitting farming was so he could always be there in the stands to root his sons or daughter on in whatever sport they were playing. He was extremely proud of his children. He especially enjoyed watching his son Scott play baseball for the Milwaukee-Brookfield Bulldogs each summer, traveling to many of his games. He loved spending time with family and friends or traveling with his wife. Seeing and spending time with his newest grandson, Sam, and granddaughter, Georgia, gave him immense pleasure in these past few years. Sam or Georgia could always bring a smile to his face. Stan’s quiet, gentle demeanor and sense of humor will be missed by those who truly knew him well and loved him.
Stan is survived by his love Janelle; two sons, Scott (Kesha) Booth of Muskego, Wisconsin, and Brad (Pam) Booth of Phoenix, Arizona; a daughter, Tina (Luke) Proffer of Deforest, Wisconsin; three grandsons, Landon and Easton Booth of Phoenix, Arizona; Sam Booth and granddaughter, Georgia Booth, both of Muskego, Wisconsin; a sister-in-law, Judy (Allen) Booth of Brookfield, Wisconsin; niece Amy (David) Gaeth of Waukesha, Wisconsin; and nephews, Jason (Dena) Booth of Hartland, Wisconsin, and Jonathan Booth of Austin, Texas.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lila Booth of Cuba City, Wisconsin; and an only brother, Allen Booth of Brookfield, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to: Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation of America at Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windmere Rd., Suite 309, Orlando, Florida, 32835.
