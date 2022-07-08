Share memories and a light meal at the Celebration of Life for Steven L. Versnik, (November 2, 1952 – January 25, 2021) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Montrose Town Hall, 1341 Diane Ave., Paoli, Wisconsin.
Steve was the son of Lewis and Margaret (Schneider) Versnik, graduated from Verona High School in 1970, and married Deborah Eichelkraut in 1972. He owned and operated Paoli Manufacturing for over 30 years. Steve was a member of the Verona Jaycees, an assistant wrestling coach at Verona High School, and the committee chair for Boy Scout Troop 61. He also served on the Lake Belle View Restoration and Long-Range Planning committees for the Town of Montrose, and repaired and donated fishing gear for the Belleville Cops and Bobbers program.
Steve is survived by his wife Debbie, children Amy (Ron) Versnik Nowak, Randy (Melissa) Versnik, and Bryan (Mandy) Versnik, grandchildren Grace, Miles, Jordy, and Kody Versnik. He is further survived by his sisters Mary (Jim) Gibson and Cindy (Mike) Cummings, mother-in-law Rachel Eichelkraut, brothers-in-law Harold Jr. (Jeannie) Eichelkraut and Greg (Linda Becker) Eichelkraut, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Harold Eichelkraut, Sr.
Memorial contributions will be used to fund an accessible fishing pier on Lake Belle View in Steve’s memory.
