VERONA – Terry Lee Thompson, age 77, passed away on March 14, 2022. He was born on March 25, 1944 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to parents Donald and Harriet (Babington) Thompson. Terry was a 1962 graduate of Verona High School and a 1966 graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He was a long-time employee of Miller and Sons Grocery. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Terry is survived by his siblings, Peggy Schaars and Jeff Thompson.
A private service will be held with interment at Verona City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Verona Public Library, Attn: Stacy, 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin, 53593. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
