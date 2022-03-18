VERONA – Terry Lee Thompson, age 77, passed away on March 14, 2022. He was born on March 25, 1944 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to parents Donald and Harriet (Babington) Thompson. Terry was a 1962 graduate of Verona High School and a 1966 graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He was a long-time employee of Miller and Sons Grocery. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.

Terry is survived by his siblings, Peggy Schaars and Jeff Thompson.

A private service will be held with interment at Verona City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Verona Public Library, Attn: Stacy, 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin, 53593. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you