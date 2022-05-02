Thomas Gregory Bass passed away on April 25, 2022. He was born Nov. 23, 1938, the sixth of seven children born to Roger Graydon Bass and Alva Nora Bass.
Tom grew up on the west side of Madison and graduated from West High School. He was married on Aug. 9, 1958, to Deborah Dudley Bass. Tom worked at several television stations around the country in production and direction until 1972, when the family moved back to Wisconsin. He joined the family business (Park Printing House) as a salesman until his retirement. In his retirement, Tom spent winters in Florida with Debbie. Tom had great skill as a woodworker and spent many happy hours in his workshop. He also loved music, and especially found joy in singing bass with the Barry Robinson Chorus at Salem United Church of Christ, where he was a member.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Debbie; son Greg (Colleen); grandchildren Kelly Bass (Amy), Casey Crary (Matt), Trevor Bass (Mari), and Conlin Bass; great grandchildren Tessa Bass, William Crary, Ethan Crary, and Alice Bass; son John (Cari); grandchildren Emily Bass and Ellen Bass (Jonny Hart); sisters Roberta Stockton and Christine Kilps (David); brother Jerry Bass (Kay), sisters-in-law Jean Bass and Linda Bass, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Bass; brothers, Charles Bass & John Bass, and his sister, Patricia (Jerry) Edgar, and his brother-in-law, Dick Stockton.
A Celebration of Life "Tom Bass Style" will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Salem United Church of Christ, Verona from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom’s memory to the Badger Prairie Needs Network. The family would also like to thank the UW Health, UW Hospital, and Select Specialty Hospital staff, nurses, and doctors who took such good care of Tom during his last weeks.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.