November 23, 1938 - April 25, 2022
A Celebration of Life is planned for Tom on July 23, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Drive, Verona. A service with music, reflections and scripture will begin at 2:30.
For the full obituary please visit https://www.ryanfuneralservice.com/obituaries/
[MORE: See the full obituary previously published with the Verona Press here]
