CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR TRUDY (GERTRUDE DICKEY) NECHKASH
Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Town of Cross Plains/Pine Bluff Hall & Community Center at Kalscheur Park, 3734 County Road P, Cross Plains, Wisconsin, 53528
Sandwiches, Lemonade, Coffee Provided
A Dish to Pass Would Be Appreciated
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.