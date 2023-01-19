Walter D. Thieszen, age 81, from Verona, Wisconsin was welcomed into heaven on Jan. 12, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen. He also leaves behind his two daughters; Kimberly (Paul) Rozgo and Debra (Sean) Roberts, his six grandchildren; Zander, Blake, Grady, Jasper, Zoe, and Kian; brother, Darrel Thieszen; and two sisters, Laverna Morgan, and Evelyn (Bill) Batson. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Margaret Thieszen; brother, Wilbur Thieszen; sister-in-law Verna Thieszen; brother-in-law William Morgan; and nephew, Aric Morgan.
Walter was born on Nov. 19, 1941, into a hard working farming family in Henderson, Nebraska. He was the third of five children. His upbringing on the farm developed his love for the outdoors, farm machinery, and gardening. After graduating from Bethel College in Newton Kansas with a BA in Social Sciences, he earned a Master of Science Degree in Social Work from the University of Tennessee in Nashville.
Walter was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in various administrative positions for 32 years. After his retirement, he worked for 15 years at O.J. Noer Turfgrass Research and Education Facility as the Assistant Grounds Manager. Walter enjoyed collecting toy tractors, wood working, mowing grass, taking care of tractors, being outside and spending time with friends. Walter's greatest pride and joy was his family, both near and far. He was such a proud father and grandfather. He loved spending time reading and playing games with his grandchildren and eagerly attended sporting events, school activities, and music recitals. Walter's gentleness, sense of humor, generosity and smile will be missed by his family and friends.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Walter Thieszen's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Wisconsin Chapter at PO Box 14381, Madison, WI, 53708 or online at: apdaparkinson.org/wi and click on the green "donate" button, or a charity of the donor's choice.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home-Verona, 220 Enterprise Dr, Verona, WI 53593. On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, there will be a short visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church in Madison, Wisconsin, 3910 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53705 followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
