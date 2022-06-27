Walter Stucki, age 92, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a long illness with Parkinson’s disease. He was born near Barneveld to Alfred Stucki and Martha (Kung) Stucki on July 1, 1929.
Walter was a 1947 graduate of Middleton High School. On Oct. 17, 1953, he married Margaret Stampfli and had two children, Judy and Jim. He worked for the AB Dick Co. in Madison until he transferred with the company to their branch in Sacramento, California, moving his family there in 1963. He retired from the AB Dick Co. in 1989 and enjoyed his retirement years traveling and working on home projects. He hated the snow and loved warm weather, so Hawaii was a favorite vacation destination. He also loved cruising to places like Alaska, the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal. After working at Zarndt’s Garage and Sub Zero in his youth, he could build or fix most anything, and enjoyed lots of home projects, large and small.
Later in life he was blessed with two grandchildren, Luke and Sophia, and he enjoyed watching them grow and sharing his wisdom and life experiences with them. He is survived by both of his grandchildren, as well as his wife, Margaret; his daughter, Judy; and son, Jim (all of Fair Oaks, California); his twin sister, Rose of Yuba City, California; his sister, Mary of Middleton; his brother, Rudy of Madison; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his in-laws, Lucy (Gerald) Kalscheur, Robert Stampfli, Jerri Stampfli, Esther Wagner and Ruth Wagner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred and Werner; sisters, Gertrude and Jean; sisters-in-law, Carolgene, Dolores and Betty; and brothers-in-law, Ken Haak, Ellsworth Haak, Dick Dodge, Edwin Duckwitz, Stan Stampfli, Bill Wagner and Ott Wagner.
A memorial service will be held at Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He will be interred at Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
