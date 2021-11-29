Wesley Bailey, 84, beloved husband, father and grandpa passed Nov. 12, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
A lifelong resident of Wisconsin, Wes was born to Gilbert and Margaret (Current) Bailey. He was a natural born storyteller, his remembrances of early life on Hermina Street in WWII era Madison and those of family life once they moved to Verona were filled with hard work and hijinks, enjoyed by all that had the honor of hearing them.
After graduation from Verona High School, Wes proudly enlisted in the United States Army. The Army sent him to Germany, taught him to cook, and enabled him to meet his true love and partner in life, “a little blonde girl” named Rosemarie. “I had always known that somewhere was a girl who would stop my heart for a beat. The girl that walked in that February night caused a complete heart stoppage.” Wes and Rosie spent 64 years together as husband and wife and raised three children.
After returning from Germany, he started work mixing dairy feed at TC Products, quickly becoming a salesman for the company, spending 44 years traveling the state working with farmers. Wes eventually became Vice President and part owner of the company.
Wes owned his own piece of heaven in northern Wisconsin. For 50+ years he spent countless hours fishing, boating and marveling at the wonder of nature. He chopped wood to his heart’s content and could drop a tree exactly where he wanted, a talent honed in his youth. He spent hours at campfires with his beloved Rosie, family and many friends. He was an accomplished fisherman and loved teaching others the sport. There were annual fishing trips to Canada, and once he and Rosie became Florida snowbirds, he learned the art of saltwater fishing as well.
Wes took up skiing in his late 30’s, after being taught by his kids, and fell in love with the sport. He was a 25-year member of the National Ski Patrol at Devil’s Head Resort. His skiing style was uniquely his own and he took pride in the fact that none of his ski equipment matched in color. In addition to his regular patroller responsibilities, Wes was a crew chief for the Sunday crew, an instructor for the NSP’s Outdoor Emergency Care program, an evaluator for the NSP’s senior level certification in OEC and was the Safety Advisor for the South Central Region. He achieved national recognition for his contributions to the.
Wes always had a smile on his face, a joke on his lips, and could have an engaging conversation with anyone. He took great joy playing with the English language, with countless quips. If someone asked, “How do you feel?” he’d respond “with my fingers!” He took joy in the wonders of life – like how a tree knew to send water all the way up to its leaves or where the white went when the snow melted.
He had a passion for woodworking and mastered the scroll saw. Treasures he made over the decades were freely given to those around him. He made countless wooden angels he’d give to people he met. He made toys for his grandchildren, the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Madison as well as for children in his neighborhood.
His spiritual and philanthropic character grew through his participation as a Freemason. He was raised to Master Mason in 1994. He went on to join the Scottish Rite in 2006. He continued to be active in the lodge until his passing.
Wes is survived by his wife Rosemarie, his children Bill, Thomas (Beth Lueck) and Barbara (Michael Roering), six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, brother Ted (Sharon) Bailey and sister Jane Bailey Stamm. All will continue to honor his legacy by living life to the fullest.
“I will run out of life before I’m done living.” - Wes Bailey
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. Family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Children’s Dyslexia Center of Madison 301 Wisconsin Ave. Madison, WI 53703 or Agrace HospiceCare through the Agrace Foundation 5393 E. Cheryl Parkway Madison WI 53711.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.