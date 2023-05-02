Many years ago, I was working as a cashier in a very busy bookstore. One day during the holidays, the check-out line got so long that the store manager came around with trays of free cookies. This was a good tactic that kept most of the customers happy. But unfortunately some people were immune to the mood-lifting power of cookies.
Towards the end of my shift, a woman stepped up to the counter to purchase her books and I greeted her with a cheery “Hello!” She immediately glared at me and snapped, “I didn’t come here to have a “bleeping”-ing conversation with you!”
At that point in my working life, she instantly became the rudest person I’d ever encountered. As we continued the transaction in silence, the thought that stuck with me was that I was grateful not to be having whatever kind of bad day, bad year, or bad life that she was.
Many years of customer service and training later, I know now that I was on the right track with my initial impulse towards empathy with the woman in the bookstore.
We never really know what’s going on in other people’s lives and what stresses they have. I like the metaphor of people under stress being like a soda can. Every negative thing that happens to them during the day shakes the can a little bit. A person might have some long-term stress, like worrying about money. Shake.
Then they oversleep and have to rush out the door to make it to work on time. Shake. They get a parking ticket. Shake. School called and their child is sick. Shake. Had an argument with their spouse. Shake. Now they are in your store/library/business and you tell them you don’t have what they need or you need to enforce a rule with them.
Boom! Soda can explodes.
Is this over-reaction in the moment fair to the person on the other end - absolutely not. We should all do our best not to take out frustrations on others and especially not with front line workers. But at the end of the day, we are all human and stress sometimes get the better of us.
In that moment when the person in front of us is getting upset, is when empathy and de-escalation techniques can take a situation that is going downhill and turn it around. I’ve been fortunate to take some training from Ryan Dowd who has spent his career running a homeless shelter in Illinois and now helps train public librarians on how to best serve homeless and mentally ill patrons.
His trainings are based on neurology and science and what physically happens to our bodies and minds when we are under stress or experience trauma.
Dowd promotes using empathy as a tool to resolve conflict and believes “empathy is the answer.” He advocates treating people with respect and empathy, which goes an extremely long way to resolving conflicts. S
Simple things like making eye contact, introducing yourself, shaking someone’s hand, staying calm, watching your tone of voice, and thinking about your body language can take a negative interaction and diffuse it.
Although the library is generally a very pleasant place to be, it is full of humans with all kinds of different life experiences and sometimes problems and conflicts happen. It isn’t easy to stay in a mindset of active listening, empathy, and respect when someone is angry or frustrated.
Empathy won’t work with every person in every situation, but it is a powerful tool and well worth the effort.