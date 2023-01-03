Another new year is upon us, and with it another opportunity to start anew.
I am generally not one to make New Year’s resolutions, but as it happens this year the first day of 2023 coincides with me needing to lose a bit of weight. Maybe it was the pandemic, maybe it was 18 months at my desk job, maybe it’s because I’m closer to 60 than I am to 50, but whatever the reason, I’ve gotten a wee bit chubby.
I have a habit of getting on the scale most mornings while waiting for the shower to warm up, and in 2022 I seem to have added about a pound a month. This is perplexing, because I’ve actually made a few life changes that should have sent my weight the other way.
A while back my son, who lives at home with me and my wife, was diagnosed with diabetes. The good news is he is managing things pretty well.
At the time of his diagnosis, I thought I’d be a good father and support him in any lifestyle changes he needed to make. Part of this was role modeling good behavior myself, so I started by eliminating sugared drinks from my life.
I am proud to say I have been very successful. While I haven’t gone cold turkey, my consumption of things like soda is down to one or two drinks each month, often because there is no alternative. My beverages of choice are water and unsweetened iced tea.
I’ve also trimmed back on sugary snacks, though not as completely as I did with drinks.
When I went on this path, I thought the side benefit to helping my son would be losing weight.
Did it happen? Nope.
I also joined a local gym in 2022 and, at least for the first half of the year, I was pretty good about going at least three times each week. The results were good. While no one would confuse me with the Incredible Hulk, I could tell I was getting stronger and in better shape.
But did I lose any weight? Nope, exactly the opposite.
And the waist on my pants got a little more snug! Am I doing something wrong?
This is not the first time what would seem to be a positive health choice has not produced the results I would have predicted. A few years back I had my teeth straightened using one of the progressive plastic tray options you often see advertised on television. The results were terrific, and I was finally proud of my smile after more than 50 years.
As part of this program, one needs to become very aggressive about oral hygiene. In particular, you need to brush and floss after every meal. For the first time in my life, I became a good flosser, and I remain that way.
One would think being a good flosser and eliminating sugary drinks would make me a hit at the dentist’s office, right?
Wrong again! Last month the dentist found four cavities, and I need a root canal. A root canal!
How can this be? I’m starting to wonder why I even try.
While I don’t claim to be a saint, I can say with confidence that I have lived a relatively virtuous, kind, law abiding life. When faced with a choice, I generally try to do the right thing. I don’t have any bad habits. I don’t even use foul language.
So, gosh darn it, why aren’t my good lifestyle choices working? When will this virtue pay off? When will I catch a break?
Part of me often wonders if other people have these same issues and just don’t worry about them the way I do. Maybe I should just throw caution to the wind, eat and drink what I want, live extravagantly, and buy bigger pants when I need them. Maybe I’d be happier.
I don’t think so.
I also wonder if there are many more people out there like me, trying to do the right thing and getting nowhere but discouraged.
Probably.
So, my fellow Veronans, as we move into the New Year I hope you are all safe, happy, and healthy, and if you make a resolution you stick to it and achieve results.
As for me, well, maybe if I try “Sweating to the Oldies.”