I’ve been writing columns for the Verona Press for over two decades off and on, and I’ve always been surprised by which pieces strike a chord with readers.
Oftentimes the ones that get the biggest response are the ones that come at the last minute, when I’m struggling for an idea and have to punch something out on my keyboard just in time for deadline.
About a year ago I had such an experience when I wrote about finally, after 34 years of pleading, convincing my wife to allow me to buy a recliner. For nearly a year after it was delivered my wife refused to sit in it, then, at a time when she could not rest comfortably because she was suffering from a bad back and a balky knee, I convinced her to give it a try.
From that moment on I couldn’t get her out of my recliner. I was shut out of what I had fought more than three decades to obtain because she was always in it.
This situation existed for nearly a year when in early October something even worse happened. Something in my recliner broke. The footrest was stuck in the down position.
I tried everything. I wiggled cords. I played with the switch. Nothing worked.
The recliner was dead.
I did not realize before that moment that there may be no more uncomfortable piece of furniture in the world than a recliner that won’t recline. Even more important, my wife was not happy.
This was a crisis.
It is difficult to describe exactly how dependent we have become on this one piece of furniture. It is easily the go-to chair in our living room, and it’s the seat where my constantly achy wife can find relief, but it is also a perfect writing location for me (when I can beat my wife to the chair).
When my feet are raised and my back reclined, my laptop fits perfectly at arms’ length for typing. It is also perfect for feeding my new grandson, and both he and his big sister have been known to doze off in this wonderfully comfortable chair, giving their grandparents a moment’s respite.
I needed to find a fix fast. Fortunately, or at least I thought so, I had purchased the extended warranty with the chair.
On the phone, the folks at the store where I purchased the recliner and those at the warranty service were very nice, but their good people skills hid a dark secret. My chair was still under warranty, but a technician would not be able to fix my recliner until late January!
The labor crisis is real, and it is hitting the furniture repair business.
The word despondent is not adequate to describe the mood at my house when we received this crushing news, but then what has come to be known in Curtis family lore as the Thanksgiving miracle happened.
There I was, uncomfortably plopped in my dead recliner when some mysterious force, perhaps a nostalgic longing for better days, gripped my hand and I reached for the switch. A small shudder, an electric “whir” and suddenly my feet lurch forward then up.
Just as quickly as it had died my recliner sprung to life.
Life was good … for about five minutes.
As soon as I put the footrest down it became stuck again, but after another five more minutes it began working. The chair continued to display this balky behavior for the next several days, but eventually we learned that if we didn’t put the footrest down or up all the way it would function somewhat reliably.
While not perfect, this development has made my wife very happy, except for the rare times when she absent-mindedly lowers the footrest all the way. Happy wife, happy life.
Still, I have an irrational fear. Have you ever had a car that wasn’t running properly, maybe it even stranded you somewhere, but then you bring it to the mechanic and it runs like a charm?
“I can’t fix it if I can’t see anything wrong with it,” the mechanic says. Then, as you are driving home, the car acts up again.
What if this happens when the repair technician finally arrives sometime in 2022? I may not be able to get another technician in my home until summer.
So as Christmas approaches, all I want this year is for my recliner to be fixed. If you are so inclined to send holiday thoughts, prayers, or some other kind of good vibes my way, I would be very appreciative.
In the interim, whatever holiday you observe, I wish you all a joyous season and a Happy New Year.