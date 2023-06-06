You can see it almost everywhere you go. Restaurants limit hours because they are short on staff. Parents unexpectedly need to keep their young children at home because the daycare they use doesn’t have enough people that day. Help wanted signs are posted on most of the businesses you pass.
I am one of those people looking for help. The non-profit I run needs folks to provide services to people with developmental disabilities. Like many other employers, my non-profit is having trouble finding staff.
Part of this struggle I understand, but there is another part that frustrates me.
I understand there are many difficult jobs for which employers offer too little salary. I’m in that position. The jobs at my non-profit involve working with people who can be difficult, and sometimes dangerous. I wish my organization could offer all our employees more money - some may say what the employees deserve - but I also have a budget to maintain. I, like most everyone in the industry in which I work, offer our employees as much as we can, and nobody is getting rich.
I also understand the pandemic changed perspectives. Some people realized they didn’t need to work. Others realized they were happier when they didn’t spend a large portion of their week at a job that made them miserable.
But this is what I don’t understand.
I was unfamiliar with the term “ghosting” until a few months ago, but now I know it all too well. For those even less cool than me, the term describes people who disappear from another’s life without a trace.
While trying to hire new employees I have been most frequently ghosted at the interview stage. By this I mean we speak to the job applicant, talk a little about the job, and then invite them in for an in-person interview.
Over the last six months about 75 percent of the people I have invited for interviews have ghosted me or my staff. Several of these people had confirmed via text or telephone their intention to be at the interview. Some had even called for directions.
And then they don’t show up.
Not only that, they don’t answer phone calls, texts, and emails asking where they are. They just disappear. Poof!
If 75 percent of the people invited to interview ghost me, that means about 25 percent of the people show up. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean my success rate is better with these folks.
Over the past two months I have interviewed and offered a full-time job to two different people, only to be ghosted again. One person didn’t reply to the offer despite multiple attempts at contact, and the second person accepted the position and then didn’t show up for the first day on the job.
Once again, I made numerous attempts to contact these people, and had no luck.
Poof!
Yet a third person who accepted a part-time position showed up for a day of training and orientation but when it was time for her first shift she was nowhere to be found.
In talking to other people trying to find staff, this is a common story.
For the record, I have been ghosted by people of every age, race, gender and education level. There is no common thread other than disappearing.
I honestly don’t know what motivates people to act this way, but part of me wonders if people don’t realize how rude this is. All it would take is a simple phone call or email saying thank you for the opportunity, but I’ve concluded the position is not for me, I accepted a different job, or even I changed my mind. I’d be completely cool with that.
But this ghosting stuff? I suppose it is an easy way out, but do these people realize they are being inconsiderate? Some things make me wonder.
In February, we had a candidate who ghosted us at interview time several weeks earlier call and ask if he could re-apply for the reposted position he blew off the first time.
Sorry there, bud, but you had your chance and blew it. Believe it or not, the applicant seemed a little put out that we weren’t interested in seeing his resume again.
Meanwhile, I have to start all over again trying to find someone who wants to work for me, further extending the time I’m understaffed and putting a strain on the people I already employ as they cover the open position.
The good news is I will remember what my current employees did during this time and reward them accordingly.
Or to use modern lingo, the boss won’t ghost you.