I recently came back to Verona after a week vacationing in the south, specifically Tennessee and Georgia. We hit all the usual stops in Nashville and took in some historical sites.
We had a great time and learned quite a bit, but as I look back on the trip now, the tone of what we experience sticks in my mind.
And by tone I’m not talking about the music in Nashville.
For example, while in Nashville we toured The Hermitage, the mansion and estate of the seventh president of the United States, Andrew Jackson. If you are not familiar with Jackson, he is a very controversial historical figure, but he is also the most significant U.S. president between George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
Jackson was heavily involved in the Trail of Tears, a brutal plan to evict Native Americans from what is now the American Southeast and relocate them in the west. He also maintained his estate with slave labor, and it was noted during the tour he worked his slaves from dawn until dusk every day.
The Hermitage tour and museum were quite open about these facts, particularly the slaves on the estate. Entire sections of the museum were dedicated to these enslaved people and their recollections of Jackson and his family, and a slave cabin was restored for touring.
The Trail of Tears did not receive quite as much attention as it didn’t take place during Jackson’s time at the Hermitage, but it wasn’t ignored.
As I walked about the grounds, I could not help but wonder if the enslaved people and Trail of Tears would have received any attention 20 years ago, or even more recently.
A similar thing happened as we moved south and toured a pair of Civil War battlefields, Stones River in Tennessee and Chickamauga in Georgia. At both sites, segments of the tour were dedicated to the roles free African Americans and enslaved people played in the battles.
As a Civil War History buff, I can assure you this perspective was often overlooked.
While this recognition of African Americans caught my attention, the one that really struck me was a smaller moment.
While in Nashville, we toured the Country Music Hall of Fame, and as part of this we paid extra to tour RCA Studio B, a recording studio where some of the more famous songs in country and pop music were recorded.
While talking about the many famous recording artists who cut records there, our tour guide pointed out the experience of the late country music legend Charlie Pride. If you don’t know, Pride was an African American country singer whose peak years were from the mid-1960s through the early 1980s.
This was a time before album cover art became a big thing, and usually album covers featured a picture of the singer or band.
But this was not the case with Charlie Pride.
Because of the color of his skin, RCA didn’t include Charlie’s face on the cover of his own albums, fearing what might happen if white listeners realized they were listening to a black performer.
I can testify to this.
At some point in the early 1980s I was having a conversation with one of my uncles about music. During this conversation he said, and I quote, “I used to like Charlie Pride before I found out he was black, then I wouldn’t listen to him.”
I pressed my uncle as to why Pride’s race made any difference at all, and his answer, laced with liberal use of the N-word, implied I was naïve if I didn’t already understand his position and that I shouldn’t be listening to African American singers, either.
To be honest, I wasn’t surprised by my uncle’s opinion.
I grew up in a big, close, New England family, and I love every one of them. They raised me and made me the person I am today.
But I also realize several of my relatives are some of the most racist people I have ever known. The same can be said for many of my parents’ friends. I won’t bore you with the details. It was embarrassing when I was growing up, and it is embarrassing now.
I can only imagine how these same relatives and friends would have reacted if, back in the day, they had headed south on vacation only to be told about enslaved people and how album covers had to be altered so as not to arouse the prejudice of people like them.
They wouldn’t have liked it. That’s putting it mildly.
Of course, those aspects of American life wouldn’t have been part of a tour back in the day.
That’s too bad.
I’m glad my trip included the whole story. The real story, not the one sanitized so my parents and relatives would have enjoyed it.